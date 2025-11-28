Head to Head Review: Currenc Group (CURR) vs. Its Competitors

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Currenc Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Currenc Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 Currenc Group Competitors 282 269 217 3 1.92

Currenc Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.74%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 216.67%. Given Currenc Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Currenc Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $40.23 million -$39.47 million -3.11 Currenc Group Competitors $203.60 million -$18.84 million 74.33

This table compares Currenc Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Currenc Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Currenc Group. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -84.72% N/A -34.02% Currenc Group Competitors 1.28% 1.37% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

Currenc Group has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group’s competitors have a beta of -0.09, indicating that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Currenc Group competitors beat Currenc Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Currenc Group

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

