Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 41,018 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,018 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,914 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $395,573,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. The company has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

