Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,427 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

