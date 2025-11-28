Sellaronda Global Management LP Increases Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Sellaronda Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. lululemon athletica accounts for 10.4% of Sellaronda Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sellaronda Global Management LP’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,747,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 100.1% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 26.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,704,000 after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.68.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.70. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

