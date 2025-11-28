Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Shopify worth $128,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Shopify by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 1.3%

SHOP stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average is $135.43. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.