Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 53,099 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,099 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $205,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $356.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.66. The stock has a market cap of $354.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $436.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial set a $379.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

