Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells $396,644.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $396,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 529,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,507,431.80. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Brian Grassadonia sold 8,085 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $500,946.60.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 1,679 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $128,762.51.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 1,342 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $100,341.34.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 9,760 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $744,102.40.

Block Price Performance

NYSE XYZ opened at $65.11 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on XYZ. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Block from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at $5,494,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 11.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Block by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

