Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells $396,644.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $396,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 529,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,507,431.80. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 24th, Brian Grassadonia sold 8,085 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $500,946.60.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00.
- On Friday, October 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 1,679 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $128,762.51.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 1,342 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $100,341.34.
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 9,760 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $744,102.40.
Block Price Performance
NYSE XYZ opened at $65.11 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on XYZ. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Block from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.
Get Our Latest Research Report on XYZ
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at $5,494,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 11.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Block by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also
