Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 7,023 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.