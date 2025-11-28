Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,818 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Lear worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1,384.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lear by 610.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Lear by 2,682.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

