International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 24.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $303.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.54. The stock has a market cap of $283.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.08.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

