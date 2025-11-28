Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,810 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Shopify accounts for 0.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $159.34 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.43. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

