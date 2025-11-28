1,836 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $294.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.23 and a 12-month high of $296.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.04.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total value of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,860,151.30. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $10,374,006. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $313.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.73.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

