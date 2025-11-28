Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 10,219 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,797,449,000 after purchasing an additional 401,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,922,000 after buying an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,205,000 after acquiring an additional 253,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $1,456,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,875,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,205,000 after acquiring an additional 379,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

