Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 2,559 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 370,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $397,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $175,294,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,880. This represents a 20.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

