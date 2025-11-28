Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,450 and last traded at GBX 1,438.80, with a volume of 48081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,375.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,339.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,094.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of £556.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.50.
About Anglo-Eastern Plantations
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. It also operates biogas plants that generates and sells surplus electricity to the national grid.
