iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 246,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 98,916 shares.The stock last traded at $89.4310 and had previously closed at $88.84.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

