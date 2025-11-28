iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 246,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 98,916 shares.The stock last traded at $89.4310 and had previously closed at $88.84.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.