OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.60, with a volume of 381072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75.
OptiBiotix Health Trading Up 3.2%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.12. The company has a market cap of £8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 1.71.
OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptiBiotix Health had a negative net margin of 524.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%.
Insider Activity
OptiBiotix Health Company Profile
OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.
OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.
