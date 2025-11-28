New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.86, with a volume of 921847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on New Gold from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on New Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.49.

New Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.86.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 2.33%.The business had revenue of C$643.99 million during the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

Featured Articles

