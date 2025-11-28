First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 56808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $970.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 115,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

