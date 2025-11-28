Berry Corporation $BRY Shares Sold by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 140,483 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Berry were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 719,845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Berry by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,466,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 156,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 22.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 283,940 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 330,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. Zacks Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Berry Stock Up 1.2%

BRY stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Berry had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.17%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

