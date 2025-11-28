Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,800 Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $75.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,741,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

