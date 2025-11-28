Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 1.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

