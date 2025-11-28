Tejara Capital Ltd Has $616,000 Stake in Denison Mine Corp $DNN

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 56.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 436,814 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Denison Mine were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Denison Mine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 954,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mine by 2.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 240,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mine by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.32. Denison Mine Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
