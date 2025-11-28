NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. Frontier Communications Parent comprises about 1.2% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,354,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,364,000 after purchasing an additional 77,795 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $161,370,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 56.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,487,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,356 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 39.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,378,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,524 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.