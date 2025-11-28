Tejara Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Tejara Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,377 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,483,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,045 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,845,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,097,000 after purchasing an additional 606,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,513,000 after buying an additional 4,362,384 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,495,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,418,000 after buying an additional 372,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,281,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after buying an additional 3,237,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.