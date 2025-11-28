Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150,371 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Walmart were worth $101,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after acquiring an additional 539,504 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 2.1%

WMT stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

