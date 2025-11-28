Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 6,349 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,123,000 after buying an additional 492,889 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8%

VZ opened at $40.90 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

