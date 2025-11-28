Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,905 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. TD Cowen upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $277.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $224.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.