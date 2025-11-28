Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

