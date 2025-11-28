Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,468,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 18.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.03, for a total transaction of $3,250,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,114,498.74. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,520. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 356,452 shares of company stock worth $129,993,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $358.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.59. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $360.00 price objective on Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.70.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

