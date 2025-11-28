Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $15.41 Million Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ARM accounts for 0.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM opened at $132.61 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average is $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 170.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

