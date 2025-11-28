The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.