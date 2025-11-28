Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,932 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE RSG opened at $217.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.43 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.45.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

