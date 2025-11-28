Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.05.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $278.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

