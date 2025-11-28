Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1%

QCOM stock opened at $165.14 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

