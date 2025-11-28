Teca Partners LP Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Teca Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 6.8% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

