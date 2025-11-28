Silvant Capital Management LLC Makes New $963,000 Investment in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total value of $4,942,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,040.40. This trade represents a 49.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $212.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $281.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

