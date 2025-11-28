Silvant Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.62, for a total transaction of $1,413,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 126,354 shares in the company, valued at $137,425,137.48. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total value of $89,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 426 shares in the company, valued at $382,109.22. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,426 shares of company stock worth $76,049,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $924.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $959.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $829.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

