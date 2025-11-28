Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $204.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.36. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 705.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Five Below by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Five Below by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.