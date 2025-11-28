Ferguson plc $FERG is Teca Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Teca Partners LP cut its stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises approximately 8.5% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $253.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.70. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $256.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total transaction of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,940.67. This represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total value of $2,060,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159,931 shares in the company, valued at $37,444,645.03. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.