Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires 73,386 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,386 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,157 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,242 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 45,825 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $466,326.10. The trade was a 28.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ IART opened at $13.12 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $402.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

