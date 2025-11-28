Tejara Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,879 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,895,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,795,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,862,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 3,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 829,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 642,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.