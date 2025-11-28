Tejara Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,723 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 35.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 59,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.