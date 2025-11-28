Tejara Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in ReNew Energy Global PLC $RNW

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its holdings in ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,697 shares during the quarter. ReNew Energy Global accounts for 1.3% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $34,651,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,187,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 22.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,351,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth about $3,129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 16.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,476,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,585,000 after buying an additional 356,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 5.37%.The company had revenue of $433.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $8.15 price objective on ReNew Energy Global and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

