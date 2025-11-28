Oxler Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,967 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $113.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.