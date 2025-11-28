Insider Buying: FleetPartners Group (ASX:FPR) Insider Purchases A$29,200.00 in Stock

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Robert McDonald purchased 10,000 shares of FleetPartners Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.92 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,200.00.

FleetPartners Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.28.

About FleetPartners Group

FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.

