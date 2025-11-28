Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm had revenue of $205.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 516.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 249,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 56,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,546.70. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.