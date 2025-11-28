Tejara Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Tejara Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,653,786 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 138,762 shares during the quarter. Transocean comprises 2.0% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Transocean were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 5,719,637 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,774,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 9.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,449,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,673 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,424,925 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $6,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,231,073.88. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 95,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $289,978,426.70. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,460,000. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.65. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of ($1,894.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Transocean had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

