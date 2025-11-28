Valaris Limited $VAL Position Boosted by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Valaris accounts for 2.4% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Valaris by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Valaris by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VAL. Clarkson Capital cut Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Valaris Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VAL opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.41 million. Valaris had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

