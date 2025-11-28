Rekor Systems, Inc. $REKR Position Cut by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,903,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,257 shares during the period. Rekor Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,981,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 686,094 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 611.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 345,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 297,131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rekor Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rekor Systems Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ REKR opened at $1.71 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 89.82% and a negative return on equity of 126.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.